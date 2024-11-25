Eating almonds could help in post-exercise recovery, says new study

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Eating almonds regularly may help recover from exercise by reducing muscle fatigue and soreness, a new study has found.

Advertisment

The findings, published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition, could promote greater adherence to physical training, a topic that warrants further investigation in future studies, researchers noted.

The research team, which included scientists from San Diego State University in the US, studied 26 middle-aged adults who exercised one to four hours per week. For eight weeks, participants consumed either 60 grams of whole raw almonds or about 90 grams of unsalted pretzels daily.

After eight weeks, participants underwent a 30-minute downhill treadmill run to induce muscle damage, immediately consuming their daily serving of almonds or pretzels afterward.

Advertisment

The researchers measured perceived muscle soreness, muscle performance (through a muscle contraction test and vertical jump), and blood markers of muscle damage and inflammation, such as C-reactive proteins and creatine kinase.

Measurements were taken before the treadmill run and at 24, 48, and 72 hours afterward, during which participants continued their daily intake of almonds or pretzels.

During the recovery period-- up to 72 hours after the treadmill run-- the group consuming almonds showed lower levels of creatine kinase, indicating less muscle damage.

Advertisment

Additionally, the almond group demonstrated better muscle performance at both 24 and 72 hours following the treadmill run.

Pain levels in participants who ate almonds were found to be about 37% and 33% lower at 24 and 48 hours, respectively, compared to those consuming pretzels.

"This study demonstrates that 2.0 (ounces per day) of almonds modestly reduces pain, better maintains muscle strength, and reduces the (creatine kinase) response to eccentric-based exercise," the authors wrote.

Advertisment

The results add to the growing body of evidence regarding almonds' role in post-exercise recovery, they said.

"Almonds contain a wide range of nutrients known to support exercise recovery, including protein, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. These nutrients are provided in a whole food package, as opposed to isolated vitamin supplements, which may explain the benefits observed in this study," said Mark Kern, a professor of exercise and nutritional sciences at San Diego State University.

One ounce (28 grams) of almonds provides 6 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, 13 grams of unsaturated fat, 1 gram of saturated fat, and 15 essential nutrients—including 77 milligrams of magnesium, 210 milligrams of potassium, and 7.27 milligrams of vitamin E.

Advertisment

"More research is needed to understand the mechanisms behind how almonds improve exercise recovery. Strategies to improve exercise recovery are important because if you are recovering better, you are likely to be able to train sooner -- or harder -- for subsequent workouts," Kern added.

The study's participants were either of healthy weight or mildly overweight (with a body mass index or BMI between 23-30). PTI KRS ARD HIG IJT