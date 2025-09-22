Eating heavy meals at night during Navratri fasting can impact metabolism: Experts

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The festival of Navratri is here (September 22-October 2), and now many devotees would completely abstain or eat very little during the day and break their fast only at night.

However, if health experts are to be believed, this dietary pattern for the nine-day festival could negatively impact the digestive system.

Generally, fasting devotees consume fruits during the day and eat items like 'sabudana-aloo khichdi', 'singhare ka halwa', bottle gourd, pumpkin, milk, yoghurt or cottage cheese at night. But, this puts pressure on the digestive system, leading to indigestion, acidity and a feeling of heaviness in the stomach.

Divya Malik, senior consultant, Department of Dietetics and Nutrition, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, told PTI, "Fasting for nine days, consisting of abstaining from food throughout the day and eating a heavy meal at night, puts pressure on the digestive system. Metabolism can also slow down because eating large meals at one time after starving makes it difficult for the body to burn calories properly." She added, "It's better to eat light and balanced meals and drink plenty of water to ensure proper digestion and prevent harm to the body." Furthermore, not consuming adequate amounts of protein during a fast can lead to increased body fat and long-term health problems.

For working women, maintaining physical energy during a fast is even more challenging.

Phoolwati, an e-rickshaw driver from Patparganj, Delhi, said, "I fast for nine days and nine nights, and I also chant the name of 'Mata Rani' a hundred times... For nine days, Mata gives me so much strength that even if I don't drink water, I can still drive the rickshaw. In the evening, I return home and perform puja and eat whatever is offered to Mata Rani." Sunita Bhardwaj, a teacher living in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, East Delhi, told PTI, "I fast during Navratri every year. I have to go to school early in the morning and also have household responsibilities, so preparing Navratri food in the morning becomes difficult. That's why I eat a banana or apple during the day, and after the 'aarti', I eat sabudana khichdi at night." Anjali Tiwari, who works in a private bank, said, "It's difficult to maintain a healthy diet during a fast due to a busy lifestyle. Weakness sets in during the fast, but I fast for the entire nine days." Doctors say that not eating a balanced diet during a fast can lead to a deficiency of essential nutrients like protein, iron, and calcium, leading to weakness, dizziness, and bone pain.

Asked about how to balance religious beliefs and health during a fast, Khushboo Singh, a dietician at Noida District Hospital, said, "Start the day with warm water and curry leaves. Afterwards, you can eat light fruits and nuts for breakfast." She added that fasting people should similarly keep their lunch, evening, and dinner meals moderate and light.