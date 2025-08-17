EC absolutely clueless about responding to questions raised by parties on SIR: Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission has failed to respond to pointed questions raised by the Opposition while defending the revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, and appeared absolutely clueless.

In a post on X, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the poll body is supposed to be neutral, but it read out a script given by its masters.

"The Fraud @ECISVEEP proved today in its press conference that it is absolutely clueless about responding to the pointed questions asked by the political parties and the media.

"This is the institution that has ensured that India is kept away from free and fair elections. Can we trust this institution with such bogus officials to hold a fair process of elections?" Thackeray asked.

CEC Gynaesh Kumar said on Sunday that the electoral roll revision is aimed at removing all shortcomings in voter lists, and it is a matter of grave concern that some parties are spreading misinformation about it and firing from the Election Commission's shoulder as the INDIA bloc parties launched 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar against alleged "vote-chori".

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Chief Election Commission (CEC) rejected as baseless the allegations of double voting and "vote theft" and asserted that all stakeholders are working to make Special Intensive Revision (SIR) a success in a transparent manner.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "The Whataboutery by the Election Commission of India makes one believe more and more in the questions raised on them.

Instead of replying point to point, the ECI is going around in circles and trying to show that nothing is wrong in the system".

"This Whataboutery of theirs will put them in a corner, and they will have to spell out the truth in the times to come," he added. PTI PR MR NSK