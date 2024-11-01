EC accepts Jharkhand govt proposal to appoint Alka Tiwari as chief secretary

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Election Commission Friday accepted the Jharkhand government's proposal to appoint Alka Tiwari as the chief secretary of the poll-bound state, sources said.

Advertisment

Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in two phases -- November 13 and November 20.

Tiwari, who is from the 1988 batch, is currently the senior-most IAS officer in the cadre.

Before this, the poll panel had also consented to the proposal of a five-month extension of the tenure of former chief secretary Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, the sources said. PTI NAB NAB NSD NSD