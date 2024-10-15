EC accuses news channels of forging results; calls for self-regulation on exit polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday accused news channels of forging trends data in the beginning hours for TRPs.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged the news industry to self introspect how it is harming the entire electoral process.

"Counting is usually done on the third day after polling ends. Exit polls aired after the polling increases the expectations of the party predicted to win the elections. The scientific base of these exit polls is not in public. On counting day, the news channels start showing trends from as early as 8.05 AM. This is pure nonsense. When the first counting starts at 8.30 am, how come the data starts showing trends at 8.05 am?" CEC asked.

We are just posing the question if they do it to justify their exit poll numbers or they put up any number according to their exit polls even before the counting, CEC noted.

The first round of counting usually ends at 9 am but by then governments are nearly formed by the news channels, CEC Kumar quipped.

The mismatch between expectation and achievement, i.e. exit poll numbers before 9 am and real results, is nothing but frustration and this may lead to serious issues in a democracy, CEC added.

Noting that the exit polls create a big distortion, CEC also asked the news channels’ body News Broadcasters and Digital Standard Authority (NBDSA) to self regulate on airing exit polls.

"Exit polls are not governed by the Election Commission but there is a need to relook at the process and methodology. The agencies and channels airing those exit polls need to think about their responsibilities in case they go wrong. There are industry bodies like NBDSA which govern this and they should self-regulate the broadcast of exit polls," CEC Kumar said.