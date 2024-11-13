EC action against IPS officer posted as Jharkhand observer for returning home without authorisation

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Election Commission is learnt to have ordered the suspension of a Rajasthan cadre IPS officer for leaving the constituency in Jharkhand where he was deployed as an observer without prior authorisation.

Advertisment

Sources in the office of Rajasthan chief electoral officer said the poll authority has directed the state government to suspend the officer, who is leant to have returned home in Jaipur without intimating or seeking authorisation from the Election Commission. PTI NAB AS AS