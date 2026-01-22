EC allots 'whistle' symbol for TVK, Vijay calls it 'victory sign'

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Tamil cinema star Vijay's political party, TVK, has been allotted 'whistle' as its symbol, drawing cheers from the top actor who dubbed it as a "victory sign" that was reflective of the common man and his aspirations.

The 50-year-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder said that with the allocation of the symbol, his party's first chapter of its successful journey has begun.

Incidentally, one of actor Vijay's top hit songs is "whistle podu," (play the whistle) from his 2024 film 'GOAT', which had some references to his then planned political foray.

Further, he has acted in a film titled 'Bigil,' which also means whistle.

In a social media update, Vijay shared "with great joy," the Election Commission of India allotting what seemed to be his preferred choice of symbol, which plays a crucial role in a political party's journey.

"Whistle was one of the symbols which we had applied for with the EC. We share with great joy, the EC allotting us the same symbol. We thank the EC," he said.

"Whistle sound symbolises man's joyous cry, a great sound that people marching towards their ambition without rest make after reaching their target. More particularly, whistle stays in the hands of people's protectors (police). In that way, whistle can be termed as a symbol of protection," Vijay added.

Whistle was the symbol of good people, one that staying with those protecting the country and "eradicating corruption." "The only symbol of people of Tamil Nadu is whistle. It is a victory symbol," the TVK chief said and expressed confidence of the party securing a massive win in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Vijay has been highly critical of the DMK and has been insisting that the electoral fight is confined between his TVK and the ruling party only.

Earlier, senior TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar said that enthusiastic party workers have launched efforts to popularise the whistle symbol across the state.

The whistle symbol was the 'priority' one as preferred by Vijay from a choice of 10 symbols proposed, Kumar, joint general secretary of TVK said.

"The overall expectations and desire of the people of Tamil Nadu is that our leader should become the chief minister. As a first step, this symbol has been given," Kumar told reporters here.

Meanwhile, senior Congress functionary Praveen Chakravarty, whose reported meeting with Vijay earlier had set off buzz in the political circles, said the 2026 "election whistle" is blown in the state.

"The TN 2026 election 'whistle' is blown! All parties are now Ready Set Go :)," Chakravarty, Chairman - Professionals’ Congress & Data Analytics, said. PTI SA KH