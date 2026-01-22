EC allots 'whistle' symbol for Vijay's TVK

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) The EC has allotted 'whistle' as the symbol for actor-politician Vijay's TVK, a senior leader said on Thursday.

The whistle symbol was the 'priority' one as preferred by Vijay from a choice of 10 symbols proposed, party leader CTR Nirmal Kumar said.

"The overall expectations and the desire of the people of Tamil Nadu is that our leader should become Chief Minister. As a first step, this symbol has been given," he told reporters here.

Incidentally, one of actor Vijay's top hit songs is "whistle podu," (play the whistle) from his 2024 film GOAT, which incidentally had some references to his then planned political foray. PTI SA ROH