EC announces bypolls to Wayanad, Nanded LS seats; 48 assembly constituencies

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypolls to the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats as well as 48 assembly constituencies.

Bypoll to the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal and the Milkipur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh were not announced as election petitions are pending in the respective high courts against the candidates who had won the seats earlier.

Bypoll to the Wayanad parliamentary seat and 47 assembly seats will be held on November 13 along with phase one elections for the Jharkhand Assembly.

Bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat and the Kedarnath assembly constituency will be held on November 20 along with Maharashtra assembly polls and phase two of Jharkhand elections.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he opted to keep the Rae Bareli seat.

The Nanded Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after MP Vasant Chavan died recently. Similarly, TMC MP from the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat Haji Sheikh Nurul Islam passed away a few days ago.

Rahul's sibling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad.

The 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats where bypolls are being held are spread across 15 states - Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Sikkim.