EC announces election to four seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) The biennial election to four seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on June 10, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday.

Counting of votes will take place on June 13, an official release said here.

The six-year tenure of the incumbent Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) will end on July 7.

Of the seats going to polls, Mumbai teachers' and Mumbai graduates' constituencies are currently represented by Kapil Patil (Lok Bharati) and Vilas Potnis (Shiv Sena (UBT)).

Konkan division graduates' constituency is represented by the BJP's Niranjan Davkhare, while Nashik division teachers' constituency is represented by Kishore Darade.

The last date for filing nominations is May 22. Scrutiny of nomination forms will take place on May 24, while the last date for withdrawal is May 27, the EC statement said. PTI ND KRK