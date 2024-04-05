EC appoints Bengal transport dept director as additional CEO

Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday appointed Dibyendu Das, the director of the West Bengal transport department, as the new additional chief electoral officer.

He replaced Amit Roy Chowdhury, who was removed from the additional CEO post earlier this week.

The commission issued a notification in this regard, stating that IAS officer Dibyendu Das, who is currently the director of the state transport department, will be the next additional chief electoral officer.

The poll panel removed Roy Chowdhury and also the state's Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Nath.

The commission is yet to announce Nath's replacement.

Roy Chowdhury was the additional chief electoral officer for around 10 years, and Nath held the post for almost six years, sources in the commission said.

The EC sources also said that opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP had alleged that the two officers were "biased and "close to the TMC". PTI SCH BDC