EC appoints poll officials for Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) The Election Commission, in consultation with the state government, issued two notifications on Tuesday for appointment of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) in Telangana.

A release from the office of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said one notification designates "a select group of competent officers" as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for the 119 Assembly Constituencies in the state.

These officers will play a vital role in managing the electoral rolls, ensuring accurate voter registration, and maintaining electoral data integrity, it said.

The other notification designates certain officers as District Election Officers (DEO) for each of the 33 districts in Telangana, the release added.

Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held later this year.