EC appoints Pratap Singh as Special Observer for TN

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Election Commission on Friday appointed former IRS officer Pratap Singh as the Special Observer for Tamil Nadu in connection with the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

He would also oversee the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process strictly as per the directions of the Commission.

Election Commission's Under Secretary M L Meena, in an official release, said Singh would take up visits to Tamil Nadu from time-to-time, in order to observe the ongoing SIR of the electoral roll, and also the preparedness for the conduct of forthcoming Assembly elections.

The Commission directed Singh not to issue any kind of appreciation letter to Electoral Registration Officer or to any other election official while working as the Special Observer.

A copy of Singh's appointment has been shared with the Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, and to the officers' in-charge in Electoral Roll division and also with the Tamil Nadu EC zonal division.