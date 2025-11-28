EC appoints retired bureaucrat Subrata Gupta as 'Special Roll Observer' for SIR in West Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday appointed retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta as the 'Special Roll Observer' for the SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said.

The EC also appointed 12 IAS officers as 'Electoral Roll Observers' to oversee the key aspects of preparation of the electoral rolls following the SIR and help the district election officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) in taking corrective measures, he said.

Gupta, a 1990-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, will be overseeing that the process of special intensive revision or SIR was carried out as per the directions of the EC, and ensure that no eligible person is left out of the electoral rolls and no ineligible elector is included in it, the official said.

Meanwhile, Smita Pandey was appointed the Electoral Roll Observer for Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts, Tanmay Chakraborty for Murshidabad and Malda, Randhir Kumar for North 24 Parganas and Kolkata Uttar, C Murugan for South 24 Parganas and Kolkata Dakshin, R Arjun for Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, he said.

Rajeev Kumar was named the Electoral Roll Observer for Howrah, Neelam Meena for Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts, Ashwini Kumar Yadav for Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur, Niranjan Kumar for Darjeeling and Kalimpong, Devi Prasad Karanam for Purulia and Bankura, Rachna Bhagat for Nadia and Vishwanath for Hooghly district, he added. PTI SCH SOM