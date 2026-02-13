EC appoints retired IPS officer NK Mishra as special observer for Bengal polls

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday appointed retired IPS officer NK Mishra as special observer for the ongoing SIR exercise and the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

In an official communication, the EC said Mishra was appointed "in exercise of the powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India".

He will oversee the ongoing revision of electoral rolls and monitor poll preparedness in the state, the statement added.

"As a Special Observer, you will oversee the process of Special Intensive Revision and observe poll preparedness and the conduct of the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026," the Commission said in the letter.

The poll panel further stated that Mishra would be required to visit West Bengal periodically and "give your inputs to the Commission for necessary action".

The appointment has been made under Section 13CC of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, under which he will function subject to "the control, superintendence and discipline of the Election Commission".

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal will provide necessary coordination, material and protocol support for his visits.

The Commission has also directed that no appreciation letters or commendations should be issued by the special observer to any election-related official during his tenure.

"You are also directed that no appreciation letter of any kind will be issued by you. If you are of the view that any election-related official needs to be appreciated, then you should send a proposal to the Election Commission giving full reasons," the letter stated. PTI SCH MNB