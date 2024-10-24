EC asked to submit response on Milkipur bypoll

Lucknow, Oct 24 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the Election Commission over its decision to not hold the bye-election in the Milkipur Assembly constituency of Ayodhya.

The court fixed November 12 as the next date of hearing in the matter after the order.

A division bench of justices AR Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on a PIL petition moved by Milkipur resident Prabhunath Tiwari.

In the petition, Tiwari demanded that the bye-election should be conducted on time on this seat also.

While hearing the PIL, the court asked EC's counsel to obtain instructions from the Commission and respond on the next hearing.

The EC had on October 15 announced bypolls on nine vacant assembly seats. However, it did not declare the date for the by-election in Milkipur, reportedly due to the pending election petition filed by BJP leader Gorakhnath.

Soon after the EC's announcement, Gorakhnath filed an application in the high court to withdraw the election petition but due to non-observance of the prescribed procedure, the hearing on the application was postponed. PTI COR KIS VN VN