EC asks Bengal govt to complete transfer of policemen connected with election duties by Feb 15

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) The Election Commission has directed the West Bengal government to complete the transfer and posting of police personnel directly connected with election duties by February 15, an official said.

In a letter to the state’s home secretary, the office of the Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO), West Bengal, said the instruction was issued in continuation of an earlier memorandum dated January 12.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in less than three months.

“I am directed to request you to complete the transfer/posting of police personnel, connected directly with the election, by February 15 positively,” the letter said, adding that a compliance report should be sent “immediately for onward transmission to the Election Commission”.

The letter stressed the need for timely action and asked the state administration to take necessary action in the matter.

A copy of the communication was also forwarded to the Additional Director General of Police (Legal) and the State Police Nodal Officer for information and follow-up, the official said.

The transfer of police personnel associated with election duties is part of the Commission’s standard measures to ensure free and fair polls. PTI SCH RBT