EC asks DEOs to take steps for filing FIRs for breach in law and order before SIR hearing camps

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) With reports of demonstrations before SIR hearing camps in various parts of West Bengal on the issue of 'logical discrepancies', the Election Commission asked district magistrates and district election officers to take immediate steps for filing of FIRs with a copy to the Chief Electoral Officer.

The missive by EC on Thursday was preceded by incidents of vandalisation of SIR hearing camps at Farakka and demonstrations at places like Bhangar and elsewhere over the unmapping of many voters and summoning them for hearing for 'logical discrepancies.' Referring to the Supreme Court order of January 19, the letter called upon the DMs and DEOs for adhering to the ruling with immediate effect in letter and spirit.

"It is directed that in case of any law and order situation at hearing venues or in any of the government offices in connection with SIR, 2026 and in case of any destruction of public property or any kind of threat/attack to any official/staff involved in the SIR related work, DEOs should take steps for immediate filing of complaints/ FIR with the local police station with a copy mailed to Superintendent of Police and Office of the CEO, West Bengal," the letter read.

In case violence and destruction of public property persists, the hearings in such cases should be adjourned sine die and would commence only with the approval of the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the communique from CEO Manoj Agarwal said.

It said any "delay in filing of FIR's in such cases will be viewed very seriously and adverse inference shall be drawn against the concerned DEO." PTI SUS NN