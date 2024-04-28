EC asks political parties in Odisha to not engage children in campaigning

Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) The Election Commission has asked all political parties in Odisha not to engage children in public rallies and meetings, following a series of complaints in this regard.

Odisha Additional Chief Electoral Officer N Thirumala Naik issued a circular to this effect to the president and secretary of all recognised national and regional parties in the state on Saturday.

As per EC’s communication, “political parties should not use children in election campaigns, canvassing, rallies in any form whatsoever including distribution of posters/pamphlets or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies and election meetings”.

The office of the CEO, Odisha, has been receiving complaints about using children in rallies and campaigning by political parties, he said.

Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, starting May 13. PTI BBM RBT