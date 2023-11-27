EC asks Telangana govt to stop aid to farmers, Cong says farmers will not forgive BRS

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for granting financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions and asked it not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code.

After the state finance minister made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments, the poll panel, in a stern message, asked the chief electoral officer to convey its decision on withdrawal of permission.

It also sought a compliance report from the state government by 3 pm on Monday.

"The Commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process," the EC letter to the state chief electoral officer read.

Rao had reportedly said, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account .

In the letter, the Commission "directed that the permission granted vide its letter dated November 25, 2023 for disbursement of rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form" The 'no objection' was granted, based on the premise that the scheme is an ongoing scheme and rabi instalments were disbursed during October-January in the past five years, the EC pointed out.

The Congress slammed the BRS over the EC's withdrawal of permission alleging it was a result of the “irresponsible and self-serving” approach of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

The Congress attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the EC action.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said, “Due to the irresponsible and narrow self-serving approach of the BRS and Harish Rao, under the instructions of his boss KCR, the ECI has denied permission for the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu installments.” The money is the right of the farmers and it is what they deserve for their year-long hard work, he said.

“When this money is supposed to be released any time between October and January, it was the BRS' desperation which compelled them to make such irresponsible statements,” he said.

“Yet another sin committed by the BRS, which will not be forgiven by the farmers of Telangana,” Venugopal said.

Telangana goes to poll on November 30. PTI NAB ASK DV DV