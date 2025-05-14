EC begins training new batch of poll officials from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday launched a capacity-building programme for a new batch of field-level electoral officers from Bihar, Haryana and Delhi to enhance their practical experience in voter registration.

As many as 371 grassroots election officials, including booth-level officers (BLOs) and electoral registration officers, will participate in the programme.

In his inaugural address, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the BLOs will soon be issued standard Identity cards across India to facilitate their functioning during door-to-door verifications.

The training is designed to enhance participants' practical understanding, especially in the areas of voter registration, form handling, and field-level implementation of electoral procedures, the poll authority said. PTI NAB RHL