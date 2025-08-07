EC, BJP indulged in 'electoral scam,' says AAP's Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP indulged in "electoral scam," claiming only a "public revolt" by people was the way to "save the democracy." After the "exposé" by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, there is no other way left but a "public revolt," Singh told PTI.

Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, earlier in the day cited an analysis of data from a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka from the 2024 general elections to allege that the EC is colluding with the BJP to "steal elections" and called it a "crime" against the Constitution.

Singh also alleged that the AAP was made to lose the Delhi Assembly polls through a "scam" despite good work done by Arvind Kejriwal for the people.

"We exposed this in Delhi during the Assembly polls, telling how multiple votes were registered at the addresses of ministers and how BJP workers were getting votes of AAP supporters deleted, but the EC did not listen to us," he charged.

The "exposé" by Rahul Gandhi that people were registered at multiple booths and voted in different states, renders elections "useless", said the AAP leader.

If the people want to save democracy and there right to vote, they need to raise their voice against the EC, Singh said and added, "I believe a revolt will happen in India and people will be on the streets against the government and the EC. There will be a civil revolt. I do not see any other option left now." he said. PTI VIT VIT AMJ AMJ