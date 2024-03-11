Election Commission briefs its observers ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday organised here a meeting for the observers it will be deploying for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The day-long briefing for the over 1,800 observers is being addressed by EC officials on different subjects.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is also likely to address the observers drawn from different services.

These police, general and expenditure observers are drawn from services such as IAS, IPS, IRS and other allied services.

They are deployed in poll-bound areas ahead of announcement of elections and work as eyes and ears of the poll authority in the states.