EC calls 4-member TMC delegation for meeting, party insists on sending 10 leaders

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) has called Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for a meeting on Friday, after the party sought time with the poll panel amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories, including West Bengal.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, the EC said on Monday that a delegation comprising an authorised representative of the party and four others can meet its top brass at 11 am on Friday.

The TMC, however, wrote to the EC again on Tuesday, saying a 10-member delegation would come for the meeting, with a senior party leader saying they will not agree to the upper limit on the number of members set by the poll panel.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also challenged the EC to telecast the proceedings of the meeting live.

In its letter, the EC pointed out that TMC leader Derek O'Brien had requested for an appointment with a delegation of party MPs.

"The Commission always welcomes regular interaction with political parties for constructive dialogue.

"Accordingly, the Commission has considered the party's request and decided to give an appointment to the delegation comprising the authorised representative of the party along with four other members for a meeting at 11 am on November 28...," the poll panel said.

O'Brien wrote to the EC on Sunday seeking time.

The TMC's letter to the EC on Tuesday listed the names of 10 leaders who would attend the meeting.

The list includes Lok Sabha MPs Satabdi Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed and Mahua Moitra, and Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen, Mamata Thakur, Saket Gokhale and Prakash Chik Barik, besides O'brien, the leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha.

"There is no way we are going to agree to the limit on the number of members in the delegation imposed by the EC. A 10-member delegation would go for the meeting," a senior TMC leader said.

In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee said they have sought time for a delegation of 10 MPs.

"Time has been sought for a delegation of 10 MPs. They are representatives elected by the people of India, unlike the CEC and ECs who are hand-picked by the Government of India. These selective leaks portraying the EC as 'transparent' and 'cordial' are nothing but a manufactured facade," the TMC MP said.

"If the ECI is genuinely transparent, why is it scared to face just 10 MPs? Hold the meeting openly. Telecast it live and answer the five straightforward, legitimate questions that the AITC will place before you," he said.

"Is the Election Commission willing to prove its transparency or does it only function behind closed doors?" he questioned. The proposed interaction will be held against the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee writing to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his "immediate intervention" in two recent issues.

She referred to the state chief electoral officer's (CEO) direction to district election officers not to engage contractual data-entry operators and Bangla Sahayata Kendra staff for the SIR or other poll-related work.

The other matter is a proposal of the EC to set up polling booths inside private residential complexes.