EC censures Telangana minister Surekha for claiming BRS''s Rama Rao ''blackmailed'' film heroines

Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday pulled up Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for accusing BRS Working President KT Rama Rao of blackmailing heroines by indulging in phone tapping, among other means.

Observing that the minister's comments are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the EC acted on a formal complaint from BRS leader Sravan Dasoju, and directed Surekha to observe restraint.

“Now, therefore the Commission, without any prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued in the matter relating to MCC violations to Smt Konda Surekha, hereby strongly censures for the above said misconduct.

"The commission also strictly warns her to remain careful in her public utterances during the currency of Model Code of Conduct,” the EC said.

Surekha made the caustic remarks against Rama Rao on April 1 at a press conference in Warangal.

The alleged phone tapping of opposition leaders and destroying of certain computer systems and official data during the previous BRS government led to the arrest of some police officials by the Congress government. The case that rocked the state is currently under investigation. PTI GDK ANE