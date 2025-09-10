EC certifies election of Radhakrishnan as VP, oath-taking likely on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday certified the election of C P Radhakrishnan as the 15th Vice President of India.

According to the poll authority, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and S S S Sandhu signed the certification of election.

"Thereafter, a signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Deputy Election Commissioner, and Suman Kumar Das, Secretary, which will be read out at the time of the oath taking ceremony of the new Vice President," it said.

Radhakrishnan is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.

The president is expected to administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a formal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12, they said.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated as Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post on July 21, citing health issues. PTI NAB RT RT