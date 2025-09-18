EC 'colluding to destroy' electoral process, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the Election Commission of "colluding to destroy" the electoral process.

She urged people to watch Rahul Gandhi's press conference in New Delhi, stressing that the people must stand together to defend democracy and the Constitution.

"I urge everybody to see his press conference. Everybody should watch his press conference, because you should understand what is happening in our country and how the ECI is colluding to destroy the electoral process to challenge democracy in our country.

"We all need to fight for democracy. We need to fight for the Constitution, we need to fight for our country," she told reporters outside the Wayanad Muslim Orphanage at Muttil here.

Her remarks came as Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the Chief Election Commissioner of protecting "vote chors" and people who have destroyed democracy, and cited data from a Karnataka Assembly constituency to claim that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.

The Election Commission has dubbed as incorrect and baseless the allegations made by Gandhi that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is protecting "vote chors".