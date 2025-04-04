EC conducting polls in opaque manner, lost confidence of people: CPI(M)

Madurai (TN), Apr 4 (PTI) The 24th congress of the CPI(M) adopted a resolution on Friday, expressing "grave concern and anguish" over the Election Commission (EC) conducting polls in an "opaque and unconstitutional manner" over the last 10 years, and claimed that the poll panel has lost the confidence of a fair section of the Indian people.

"The 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expresses grave concern and anguish over the opaque and unconstitutional manner in which elections have been conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the past decade," the resolution said.

"The erosion of autonomy, contempt shown for the political opposition, and utter brazenness with which election laws, rules and manuals have been manipulated have turned India's election process, always loaded in favour of parties with money power, into a complete farce," it added.

The resolution, introduced by Politburo member Nilotpal Basu and seconded by Central Committee member V Srinivasa Rao, claimed that the EC has lost the confidence of a fair section of the Indian people.

"In April 2024, a survey conducted by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) revealed, shockingly, that only 28 per cent of Indians today retained any trust or confidence in the ECI," the resolution said.

It alleged that the manner and extent to which India's election system has been eroded is complex and involves manipulations at multiple levels.

The Left party said the breach of bipartisan conduct in elections was first evident in violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the Representation of the People Act in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the 2017 state polls of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and most sharply, during the 2019 general election.

"Today, even the most basic constitutional rights of the political opposition are being brazenly snatched away, with even voters' lists, with and without the latest revisions, being denied to political contestants and citizens. Most recently, the issue of duplicate EPIC cards has also surfaced," it said.

The document alleged that the overall indication from some rigorous constituency-wise surveys is that areas with a higher share of voters from religious and caste groups, who were less likely to vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, saw disproportionate deletions and added that the inclusion of new voters needs further and comprehensive scrutiny to identify bogus electors.

Quoting independent studies into last year's Maharashtra Assembly polls, the resolution said they reveal a shocking increase in voter registration in the seven months between the Lok Sabha polls in April 2024 and the Vidhan Sabha polls in November 2024, which was a staggering 40,81,229.

"This puts the average monthly registration (April 2024-November 2024) at 5,83,032; as against this, the average voter registration per month in the five-year period between 2019-2024 has been only 71,116 and in the previous five years from 2014-2019, only 1,31,302," the resolution said.

"In addition, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam have seen the questionable and partisan behaviour of returning officers (ROs) conducting polls, with documented complaints having come in from 56 constituencies. Worse still has been the use of the state police machinery to prevent voters from marginalised sections exercising their franchise," it added.

Mentioning the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme as another example of public display of a brazen "corporate-BJP nexus", the CPI(M) said the ruling party received an overwhelming share of the funds -- approximately Rs 8,500 crore -- creating an uneven playing field.

"The party has not been compelled to return this money acquired in an illegitimate way," it said.

The Left party also opposed linking Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) with Aadhaar.

The CPI(M) congress resolved to intensify efforts to ensure that malpractices in the electoral system are exposed and every Indian voter is encouraged to cast his vote, without fear or favour.

The party also said a campaign would be conducted to ensure independent and transparent functioning of the EC and restore a level-playing field in elections.

"All these disturbing developments require that we commit the party to a mass people's movement to demand accountability from the ECI and a return to transparency during polls," the resolution added. PTI AO RC