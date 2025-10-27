EC decision to conduct SIR without consultations with political parties raises suspicion: Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday questioned the Election Commission's decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision in states, and said the commission is creating unnecessary suspicion.

The senior Congress leader said that such steps should have been taken only after consultations with all political parties to ensure transparency and trust in the election process.

"It is beyond anyone's understanding why the Election Commission takes such decisions that raise doubts in everyone's minds. Had the commission held discussions with all political parties before implementing such measures, this situation would not have arisen. Every party wants free and fair elections and an impartial voter list," Gehlot said.

"This raises questions about the Election Commission's neutrality and creates an impression that it is working in favour of the ruling party," he said.

Gehlot said India's democratic values have been globally admired since the Constitution granted equal voting rights to all citizens from the very beginning.

"It should make us proud. But instead, such developments are raising concerns about the credibility of our democratic institutions," he said.

The senior Congress leader added that the commission should clarify why it is appearing to act in a partisan manner.