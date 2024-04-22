Advertisment
Election Commission declines comment on PM's Rajasthan poll speech

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses the media, in New Delhi, Monday, April 22, 2024

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses the media, in New Delhi, Monday, April 22, 2024

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan.

"We decline comment," a poll panel spokesperson said on queries related to the prime minister's speech on Sunday in Banswara.

Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

