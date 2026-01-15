EC declines proposal to accept class 10 admit card as valid document for SIR in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) The EC on Thursday rejected a proposal from West Bengal chief electoral officer to accept class 10 (madhyamik) admit card as a valid document for verification during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, an official said.

In a communication to the state CEO, the Election Commission (EC) said it had examined the proposal but found that the madhyamik admit card does not figure in the list of admissible documents prescribed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The EC noted that in accordance with the instructions issued on October 27, 2025, for the conduct of SIR in West Bengal, the madhyamik admit card is not recognised as a valid document for verification purposes, it said.

"In view of the above, the commission is of the opinion that the proposal to accept the madhyamik admit card as a valid document cannot be acceded to," the communication said.

The decision has been conveyed by the poll panel to the state authorities, officials said. PTI SCH MNB