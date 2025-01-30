National

EC, Delhi Police trying to defame Punjabis at behest of BJP: Mann on poll officials at his house

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) and Delhi Police for reaching his Kapurthala House residence here for a "raid", accusing them of trying to "defame" the Punjabis at the behest of the BJP.

In a post on X, Mann also alleged that the EC was not seeing "open distribution" of money by the BJP in the run-up to the Delhi polls and was trying to raid his residence instead.

An election official said the team was at Mann's residence to conduct a search following a complaint of money distribution from Kapurthala House but it was not being allowed to enter.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on February 8. PTI VIT BUN VIT KSS KSS