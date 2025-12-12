EC deploys SIR observers in 8 states

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Seeking to ensure greater transparency, the Election Commission has deployed 'special roll observers' in eight states to oversee the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The observers have been appointed in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the poll authority said in a statement on Friday.

The special roll observers (SROs) have already begun their work and are expected to be present two days a week in these states until the final electoral rolls are published in February 2026.

They will hold meetings with the state-level and district-level leadership of all the national and state political parties.

The SROs will also attend meetings with the chief electoral officers and district election officers of the states, either physically or virtually, to ensure that the entire Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is completed in a smooth, transparent and participatory manner.

The SROs will observe the process of SIR so that no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral rolls.

On Thursday, the poll panel extended the timeline for SIR in five states and one Union territory following requests from the chief electoral officers.

The schedules were revised for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The enumeration period for these six states and UT was to end on Thursday, and the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 16.

The enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended till December 14, where the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 19, the statement said.

For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the enumeration period has been extended till December 18, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 23.

The enumeration period for Uttar Pradesh has been extended till December 26, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31.

The enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will end on Thursday, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16.

The schedule for Kerala was revised earlier. The enumeration period for the state will end on December 18, and the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23. PTI NAB ARI