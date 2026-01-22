EC directs Bengal officer to register FIR against TMC MLAs over Farakka, Itahar BDO office vandalism

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) The EC on Thursday directed registration of FIRs against TMC MLA Monirul Islam in connection with vandalism at the Farakka block development office during an SIR hearing, and against Islampur MLA Mosharaf Hossain over a separate incident of violence and unrest in Itahar, an official said.

Despite the Election Commission’s directive to the district magistrate-cum-district election officer to file an FIR against Islam by 5 pm on Thursday, it had been registered against the TMC MLA till the last report reached PTI around 10 pm.

Islam, accompanied by his supporters, allegedly staged a protest outside the Farakka BDO office opposing "harassment of the public" during the SIR process and later vandalised the office on January 14.

The poll panel took cognisance of the incident and spoke to West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, asking him to lodge an FIR. The direction was followed, but the FIR did not name the MLA as an accused.

Following it, the EC on Thursday directed that a fresh FIR be filed specifically naming Islam.

The official said the unrest was triggered by protests from a section of booth-level officers, who alleged harassment of citizens during the SIR process.

The situation escalated after protesters led by the MLA marched to the BDO office, raising slogans against the exercise.

Reacting to the development, Islam said he had been elected as an MLA by the people and would visit any place where citizens were allegedly being harassed.

"I have been elected as an MLA through the votes of the people. If people are being harassed, I will go there as a public representative," Islam said.

On the issue of the FIR, Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar said if the BJP was in power in the state, strict action would have been taken against Islam.

"If there was a BJP government in the state, a bulldozer would have been used at Monirul's house. Once the BJP comes to power, legal action will be taken against those involved in the attacks," Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, six persons arrested in connection with the Farakka BDO office vandalism were released on bail and later felicitated with garlands, with local MLA Kausar Ali present.

On Thursday, tension flared at Itahar in Uttar Dinajpur following allegations that a man died by suicide after his wife received a hearing notice.

The hearing centre was allegedly vandalised, and protesters led by local MLA Mosharaf Hossain later blocked National Highway-12 with the body.

The commission directed the district DEO to register an FIR against Hossain and submit a report.