EC directs transfer of officers posted in home districts ahead of 5 assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Ahead of the assembly elections likely to be held in April in four states and a Union Territory, the Election Commission has asked governments concerned to transfer officers posted in their home districts, a routine step taken before elections.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and UT of Puducherry on Monday, the poll authority said officers directly connected with conduct of elections in a poll-bound state or UT should not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.

The poll body noted the term of the legislative assemblies of the five states and UTs is ending on different dates in May and June.

The EC is mandated to hold the polls ahead of the end of the term of the House so that a new assembly is constituted before the present House's term concludes.

The poll authority clarified that government doctors, engineers, teachers or principals not connected with polls are exempted from the transfer policy of EC regarding poll-bound states.

"During an election, a large number of employees are drafted for different types of election duty and the Commission has no intention of massive dislocation of state machinery by large scale transfers," the EC said.

"Hence, the transfer policy is normally not applicable to the categories of officers including officers posted in the state headquarters of the department concerned and officers appointed as Sector Officer/Zonal Magistrate involved in election duties...," it said.

"It is further directed that the officers/officials against whom the Commission had recommended disciplinary action in past and which is pending or which has resulted in a penalty or the officers who have been charged for any lapse in any election or election related work in the past shall not be assigned any election duty," it said.

It is usual for the poll panel to issue instructions related to transfers of officers ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls. PTI NAB NB