EC extends SIR timeline in 6 states, UTs at poll officers' urge

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday extended the timeline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in six states and Union territories following requests from the chief electoral officers.

In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) issued the revised schedule for SIR in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Uttar Pradesh.

The enumeration period for these six states and Union territories was to end on Thursday, and the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 16.

The decision came against the backdrop of suggestions that several electors had not been able to fill out or submit their enumeration forms.

The commission's ground machinery is in overdrive to re-verify 'ASD' or absent, shifted and dead/duplicate electors with whom contact could not be established by booth-level officers (BLOs) despite three mandatory attempts.

Several opposition parties have been alleging that stringent deadlines have taken a toll on the mental health of several BLOs, leading them to commit or attempt suicide.

The apex poll authority has, however, not acknowledged any of the BLO suicides due to work pressure.

EC sources have maintained that the deadlines were not stringent for anyone to end life.

The enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended till December 14, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 19, the statement said.

For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the enumeration period has been extended till December 18, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 23.

The enumeration period for Uttar Pradesh has been extended till December 26, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31.

According to the statement, the enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will end on Thursday, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16.

The schedule for Kerala was revised earlier. The enumeration period for the state will end on December 18, and the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23.

To ensure that no eligible elector is left behind, new electors are being encouraged to fill Form 6 and submit it to the block-level officers (BLOs), or fill the form online using the ECINet app or website, to get their names included in the final electoral rolls, which will be published in February next year. PTI NAB SKU VN VN