EC failed to answer questions over 'vote theft' in Haryana elections: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday escalated its attack on the Election Commission, with senior party leader Ashok Gehlot alleging that the poll body has failed to respond to questions raised by Rahul Gandhi over alleged "vote theft" during the Haryana elections.

In a post on X, Gehlot said the BJP, which "fell short of the 272-seat mark after being caught in the act of theft," had now "got 272 people to sign a letter against Rahul Gandhi to defend the Election Commission." Calling it "unfortunate", he said the letter appeared to have been issued under pressure by individuals who had served for decades in the bureaucracy, judiciary or armed forces.

Gehlot further alleged that the EC was "working entirely in favour of the BJP and the NDA," pointing out that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being conducted "in haste" across 12 states despite related cases pending before the Supreme Court.

He said Rahul Gandhi was fighting to safeguard democratic institutions and added, "Those who wish to preserve democracy should be asking the Election Commission for factual clarification on vote theft, not defending it." PTI AG NB NB