Kolkata (PTI): Ahead of the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule, the Election Commission on Monday released the district-wise list for the deployment of 480 companies of central forces across the state.

While 240 companies of central forces have already reached the state and started route marches in various districts as part of pre-poll deployment, the remaining 240 are scheduled to arrive on March 10, the official said.

"With the second phase of deployment, the total strength and distribution of 480 companies across districts has now been finalised," he said.

In north Bengal, Darjeeling will get 11 companies, six deployed in the first phase and five in the second.

Siliguri Police Commissionerate will have five companies, while Kalimpong will get four.

Alipurduar will have seven companies, and Jalpaiguri 10 in total, the official said.

In Uttar Dinajpur district, Islampur Police district will get nine companies, of which five have already arrived, while Raiganj Police district will get 10 companies.

Dakshin Dinajpur will have 10 companies, with no additional deployment planned in the second phase, the official elaborated.

Malda will see 18 companies, including 12 already deployed and six more in the second phase.

Murshidabad Police district will get 20 companies in total, while Jangipur Police district will get 15 companies.

In Nadia, Krishnanagar Police district will get 13 companies and Ranaghat Police (9).

Kolkata will have a total of 30 companies, including 12 deployed in the first phase and 18 to be sent in the second phase.

Howrah Police Commissionerate will get 10 companies, while Howrah Rural Police district will have 11.

Hooghly (Rural) will see 16 companies, and Chandannagar Police Commissionerate 11.

In North 24 Parganas, Barasat Police district will have 11 companies, Bongaon 6, Basirhat 17 and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate 19 companies.

Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate will have five companies.

In South 24 Parganas, Baruipur Police district will have 13 companies, Diamond Harbour 11 and Sundarbans 9.

In Purba Medinipore, 28 companies will be deployed, while West Midnapore will get 20.

Jhargram will have 11 companies, the poll body official said.

Purba Bardhaman will have 25 companies, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate (17), Birbhum (21) companies, Purulia (20) and Bankura (13).

Officials said the deployment was aimed at strengthening security arrangements well before the formal announcement of the poll dates.

"The objective is to instil confidence among voters and ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner," a senior official said.