EC flags non-compliance by West Bengal govt, seeks action by Feb 9

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) The EC on Wednesday flagged alleged non-compliance by the West Bengal government in implementing several of its directions related to electoral administration and sought time-bound compliance by February 9, a senior official said.

In a letter to the chief secretary, the Election Commission (EC) said multiple directions issued earlier had not been complied with despite repeated reminders.

The poll panel pointed out that FIRs were yet to be filed against two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), two Assistant EROs (AEROs) and a Data Entry Operator under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The EC referred to its communications dated August 5, 2025 and January 2, 2026 in this regard.

It also flagged the failure to suspend Sumitra Pratim Pradhan, AERO and Block Development Officer of Bashirhat-II, who allegedly unauthorisedly deployed 11 additional AEROs by issuing a suo motu order, in contravention of statutory provisions.

The commission said compliance was sought within 48 hours through its letter dated January 25, 2026, adding that the matter violated a Supreme Court order dated September 21, 2000 and the poll panel's own directions dated May 31, 2023.

Further, the commission said the transfers of three Electoral Roll Observers, Ashwini Kumar Yadav, Randhir Kumar and Smita Pandey, had not been cancelled despite being in violation of its instructions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issued on October 27, 2025.

It referred to its letter dated January 27, 2026, seeking compliance by 3 pm on January 28.

The EC also raised concerns over the appointment of officers as Electoral Registration Officers and Returning Officers not being in accordance with its prescribed criteria.

It said appointments of SDO/SDM-level officers were required under its instructions dated June 16, 2023 and June 26, 2023, respectively, and cited violations of Supreme Court directions dated January 19, 2026.

The Commission cited multiple letters issued between October 2025 and February 2026 on these matters and asked the state government to submit compliance on all pending issues by 3 pm on February 9. PTI SCH MNB