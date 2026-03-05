EC full bench likely to visit Bengal on March 8 to discuss poll preparedness

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) The full bench of the Election Commission, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, is likely to arrive in West Bengal on March 8, a senior poll official said on Thursday.

The EC delegation, which was earlier expected to reach the state on March 9, is now likely to arrive on Sunday night and remain till Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, the senior official in the office of the state’s chief electoral officer said.

During the visit, the full bench is expected to hold a series of meetings with key stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including administrative and law-enforcement officials.

"The commission will review the overall preparedness for the Assembly elections and interact with officials at various levels," he told PTI.

The poll schedule for the Assembly elections in five states and Union territories, including West Bengal, may be announced in the second week of March, another source in the office of the state CEO office indicated.

However, the exact date for the announcement has not yet been finalised.

West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal is scheduled to hold a meeting with district magistrates and election officers to review the status of poll preparations later in the day.

Meanwhile, 240 companies of central forces, which have already arrived in the state in the first phase, have begun area-domination and patrolling exercises in Kolkata and in several districts, officials said. PTI SCH MNB