Advertisment
National

EC full bench visits Bengal on Sunday to take stock of poll preparations

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the signing of MoUs between Election Commission of India (ECI) and IBA, and ECI and postal department for voter awareness, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (File photo)

Kolkata: The full bench of the Election Commission is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Sunday to take stock of the law and order situation, and poll preparation in the state, a senior official said.

Advertisment

On Monday, it is scheduled to hold a meeting with all political parties in the state and have discussions with district magistrates and police superintendents, he said.

The visit of the EC bench is "primarily to take stock of the law and order situation and preparedness ahead of the Lok Sabha polls", he said.

"The full bench will also hold a meeting with the chief electoral officer here,” the poll panel official said on Saturday.

Election Commission West Bengal Sandeshkhali
Advertisment
Subscribe