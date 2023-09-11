EC Goel in Maldives

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Election Commissioner Arun Goel is on a visit to Maldives to observe the presidential polls being held there.

According to the Election Commission, he has gone on the invitation of the Election Commission of Maldives.

The first round of the election was held on September 9. There are eight candidates in the fray.

Under the election laws of Maldives, the president is elected for a five-year term directly by the people by universal and secret suffrage. The voting system for election of the President is a direct election through a majority vote with the first-past-the-post method. The winning candidate has to secure a minimum of 50 per cent of total votes polled in one or multiple rounds. The Election Commission of Maldives comprises of Chairman, Vice-Chairman and three other Commissioners. PTI NAB DV DV