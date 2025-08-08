EC has lost public trust, acting in partisan manner, says former Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Election Commission (EC) has lost public trust and is acting in a partisan manner, favouring the BJP.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said it was unfortunate that an institution once admired globally for its credibility is now being viewed with suspicion by the Indian public.

"There was a time when election commissions of other countries sought training from India. Today, our own people doubt the neutrality of the Election Commission," he said.

He alleged that undemocratic actions of the BJP have led to the systematic weakening of country's most important institutions, including the EC.

Gehlot's comments came in the wake of the presentation given on "vote theft" by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to the media at AICC headquarters in Delhi.

The former CM alleged that the EC is now in a state of "stealing" and questioned the election body over not providing machine-readable voter lists to the Congress when requested.

"Had the data been shared in Excel format, months of work could have been completed in minutes," he said in the post.