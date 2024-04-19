EC has ordered action on Ajit Pawar's 'funds for votes' statement, says NCP(SP)

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) The Election Commission has issued orders to authorities for action on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement that development funds would be disbursed only if his candidate is elected, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) said on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, the NCP(SP) said it had filed complaints with Election Commission of India for repeated violation of Provision VII of Model Code of Conduct and Section 123 of Representation of the People Act by Ajit Pawar, Mangesh Chavan and Chandrakant Patil.

"In blatant disregard of law and dearth of any vision, they have been repeatedly promising disbursement of state finances using their official positions only if their candidate is elected. This is prima facie bribery and a corrupt practice, shockingly being resorted by those in power in Maharashtra," the party said on X.

"The State Election Commission has issued orders to the local collector and deputy election officers to take immediate action," the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchndra Pawar) further said.

The party said it was expecting "swift and effective action to ensure fairness, justice and rule of law".

Earlier in the day, speaking in Baramati, Sharad Pawar had condemned the Deputy CM's remark and said he did not believe in such a "give and take" policy.

Speaking at a poll rally, Ajit Pawar had stated he was ready to sanction funds liberally for development, provided people showed the same generosity while voting for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. PTI MR BNM