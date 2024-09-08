EC has registered party, will emerge as primary political force in Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay

Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party founder-president and top Tamil actor Vijay on Sunday announced that the Election Commission has duly registered his outfit and expressed confidence of emerging as the primary political party of Tamil Nadu.

Underscoring that equality is the basic principle of his new party, Vijay said that an application was filed with the EC on February 2 to register Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) as a political party.

After legally considering it, the EC has now registered the TVK as a political party and "has given permission to take part as a registered party in electoral politics. I am happy to share this with you." The popular actor, in a statement posted on X, said the "first door has opened for us, which heralds all round success." Furthermore, he said that by pursuing the path of defined principles and by breaking barriers, his party would rise as the key political party of the Tamil people in Tamil Nadu.

The actor said preparatory work to hold TVK's first state conference, which will declare the party's ideology, has commenced and, "please wait for a formal announcement about it." The TVK leader's comment comes against the background of his party functionaries approaching authorities seeking permission to hold the state conference this month at Vikravandi in Villupuram district and police reportedly clearing the decks to conduct the rally.

Last month, Vijay unveiled the party flag and the party anthem.

The formation of the political party was announced by Vijay in February this year. PTI VGN VGN SS