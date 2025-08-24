EC hiding behind district magistrates, lekhpals given free rein: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Election Commission of hiding behind district magistrates to cover up alleged vote theft by the BJP.

He added that constitutional institutions are being systematically weakened by the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav alleged that district magistrates were hiding behind chief electoral officers, who in turn were hiding behind the police, while lower level officers, or lekhpals, were being given "free rein to play the government's game".

"Orders are going down to the lowest officials because this government has no truth to show," Yadav said.

He added that even after affidavits showing irregularities in voter rolls were produced, only 14 out of 18,000 complaints were investigated.

"If someone is declared dead, there has to be a death certificate. We will hold a separate press conference on this issue of voter fraud -- the public now knows that the BJP steals votes and commits dacoity in elections." Yadav also accused the BJP of crippling independent bodies for political gain.

"Those sitting in constitutional positions are working according to the government's agenda. If anyone is weakening India's institutions, it is the BJP. The weaker the institutions become, the greater the loss to people's rights," he said.

On social welfare, Yadav pledged that a future Samajwadi Party government would support persons with disabilities through special quotas, financial assistance, and better quality assistive devices.

"We provided free e-rickshaws in large numbers. Today, the devices given by this government are of the worst quality. Yet they take money for the best," he said, adding that Samajwadi Party would ensure special facilities in buses, schools and hospitals.

He also hit out at the state government over its handling of education.

"They lied in the Assembly about not closing schools. Not a single merged school has reopened. They are now planning action even against those (Samajwadi Party workers) who ran PDA pathshalas (community schools)," Yadav said.

PDA refers to an acronym coined by the Samajwadi Party and stands for Pichre (backward), Dalit, and Alpashankhak (minorities).

On farmers' distress, Yadav cited reports of shortages of fertiliser and food grain.

"Farmers are dying while standing in queues for fertiliser, but the government claims everything is available. In Bijnor, leopards are killing farmers and children. Lives are being lost in villages while the government looks away," he said.

Replying to a question, Yadav said he would join Rahul Gandhi's upcoming INDIA bloc yatra, calling it "a joint programme to strengthen the Opposition and protect democracy." PTI ABN ABN RUK RUK