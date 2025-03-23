EC holds capacity-building programme for Bhutan poll officials

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) About 40 poll officials from Bhutan underwent a capacity-building training programme with the Election Commission.

The two-week residential capacity development programme on election administration for 40 senior- and mid-level officers from Bhutan concluded in Delhi on Friday.

The election commissioner of Bhutan also participated in the programme, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday.

The interactive, case-study based training programme covered key aspects of election management, aimed at enhancing electoral management capabilities, sharing international best practices, and fostering stronger institutional cooperation between India and Bhutan, the poll authority said.