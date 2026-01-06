EC illegally using mobile apps developed by BJP’s IT cell to conduct SIR, alleges Mamata

Gangasagar (WB) Jan 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that the Election Commission is using mobile applications developed by the BJP’s IT cell to conduct the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.

Speaking to reporters before concluding her two-day visit to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district to oversee preparations for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela, Banerjee accused the EC of "resorting to all kinds of wrong moves” while conducting the electoral roll revision.

“The EC is resorting to all kinds of wrong moves for conducting the SIR. It is marking eligible voters as ‘dead’ and forcing the elderly, ill and indisposed to attend hearings. It is making use of mobile apps developed by the BJP’s IT cell for the exercise. This is illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic. This cannot go on,” the chief minister alleged.

The TMC supremo’s fresh set of allegations against the poll panel was made on a day when her party MP Derek O’Brien moved the Supreme Court against the EC, claiming it has taken recourse to “arbitrary and procedurally irregular actions” for conducting the ongoing SIR in West Bengal.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has “substantially aggravated difficulties faced by eligible and bona fide electors” in the state, the TMC alleged.

Banerjee said, “I urge the people to remain careful while participating in SIR. They must stand beside those who need help. They don’t need to support me; support only those who are in trouble because of this exercise.” Sharpening her confrontation with the poll panel ahead of the assembly elections, the chief minister had on Monday said that she would move court against the EC's SIR of electoral rolls in the state, alleging fear, harassment and administrative arbitrariness that she claimed had led to deaths and hospitalisations. PTI AMR SMY BDC