EC illegally using mobile apps developed by BJP's IT cell to conduct SIR, alleges Mamata

Gangasagar (WB), Jan 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday escalated her confrontation with the Election Commission, alleging that the poll panel was illegally using mobile applications developed by the BJP's IT cell to conduct the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

The BJP rejected the charge as baseless and politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters before concluding her two-day visit to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district to review preparations for the annual Gangasagar Mela, Banerjee accused the EC of adopting what she described as "wrong, unconstitutional and undemocratic" methods in carrying out the revision exercise ahead of next year's assembly elections.

"The EC is resorting to all kinds of wrong moves for conducting the SIR. It is marking eligible voters as dead, and forcing the elderly, ill and indisposed to attend hearings. It is making use of mobile apps developed by the BJP's IT cell for the exercise. This is illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic. This cannot go on," the chief minister alleged.

Her remarks marked the sharpest charge yet in a rapidly intensifying standoff between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and the poll panel over the SIR, an exercise mandated periodically to update and verify electoral rolls, but has turned out to be politically contentious in West Bengal.

Banerjee's fresh allegations came on a day when senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien moved the Supreme Court against the Election Commission, accusing it of taking recourse to "arbitrary and procedurally irregular actions" while conducting the revision.

In its petition, the TMC claimed the SIR exercise had "substantially aggravated difficulties faced by eligible and bona fide electors" across the state, particularly among elderly voters, the infirm and those from marginalised backgrounds.

Addressing reporters, Banerjee appealed to the public to exercise caution while participating in the revision process.

"I urge the people to remain careful while participating in SIR. They must stand beside those who need help. They don't need to support me; support only those who are in trouble because of this exercise," she said.

The chief minister alleged that names of genuine voters were being struck off arbitrarily, creating fear and confusion at the grassroots.

The TMC supremo claimed that even bedridden elderly citizens were being compelled to appear before officials as part of the verification process.

Banerjee had on Monday announced her intention to move court against the SIR, blaming what she called "administrative arbitrariness" linked to the exercise for deaths and hospitalisations in the state.

"We are also taking legal recourse. We will go to court. So many people have died, so many have been harassed in the name of this exercise," she had said on Monday, adding that she was prepared to approach the apex court herself, if required, as a "common citizen".

"If needed, I will seek permission and go to the Supreme Court to plead on behalf of the people. I am a lawyer, but I will not go as a lawyer. I will go as an ordinary citizen and speak for those who are being harassed," she had said.

The SIR has emerged as a flashpoint in West Bengal's charged political atmosphere ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, with the ruling TMC repeatedly alleging that the exercise is being used to disenfranchise sections of voters in the state, a charge denied by the Election Commission.

While the poll panel has maintained that the revision is being conducted strictly in accordance with established rules and procedures, the TMC has stepped up its campaign against the exercise, both on the streets and in court.

Banerjee's allegation that mobile applications developed by the BJP's IT cell were being used in an official electoral exercise added a new political dimension to the controversy, drawing a sharp response from the BJP.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and politically motivated.

"SIR is a routine administrative process overseen by the Election Commission and is essential to ensure the integrity of electoral rolls. The TMC is angry because it is wary that its vote bank of infiltrators and fake voters will be exposed," he said.

The BJP has accused the TMC of attempting to undermine constitutional institutions and create unnecessary panic among voters ahead of the elections.

The election to the 294-member assembly is due in April-May this year. PTI AMR SMY PNT NN