EC interacts with AAP leaders as part of outreach

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday interacted with top Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, as part of its outreach with stakeholders to understand the concerns of political parties on various electoral issues.

The AAP is the fifth national party after BSP, BJP, CPI-M and National People's Party to hold interactions with the poll authority on electoral issues.

Besides Kejriwal, party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and N D Gupta also met CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. PTI NAB DV DV